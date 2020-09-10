Advertisement

DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff

(KVLY)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Thursday.

The order will remain in effect for all public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

Governor DeWine also asks that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Friday, which is the time that the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pres. Trump question on Bedford Schools online quiz deemed inappropriate

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The quiz with a question regarding President Donald Trump was removed from the teacher's page.

News

World Suicide Prevention Day important during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Facing a potential spike in suicides, pandemic forces outreach online

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hundreds of community members gather to honor Braylen Noble

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Events were held for the family and volunteers at the Hunter’s Ridge Apartment Complex

Latest News

News

Finally open! Gyms in Michigan return after seeing Ohio gyms open three months ago

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
After being forced to close for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers were finally reopened Wednesday. Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave owners the go-ahead last week

News

After being closed for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers in Michigan were allowed to reopen.

Updated: 11 hours ago
After being closed for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers in Michigan were allowed to reopen Wednesday Sept. 9th.

News

Report: Ohio AG Yost thinks OSU could sue Big Ten over lost season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio’s attorney general is wading into a potential courtroom battle between Ohio State University and the Big Ten athletic conference, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

News

Making sure stress doesn’t turn into abuse

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Stress can lead to tragedy, and the pandemic has certainly added another layer of pressure.

News

Wheeler Farms Corn Maze to open September 19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The popular fall attraction in Whitehouse promises a sense of normalcy in an abnormal year, while adjusting for added safety concerns.

News

Cisneros

Updated: 15 hours ago