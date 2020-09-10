DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Thursday.

The order will remain in effect for all public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset on Friday.

Governor DeWine also asks that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Friday, which is the time that the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

