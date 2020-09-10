Advertisement

Lucas County COVID advisory drops to Level 2

The county could soon see a drop to Level 1 as well.
Ohio's Public Health Advisory System shows Lucas County dropping down to Level 2.
Ohio's Public Health Advisory System shows Lucas County dropping down to Level 2.
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is out of the Red and into the Orange, as far as Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System is concerned.

The county dropped down to a Level 2 Thursday, when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released updated coronavirus numbers.

It was automatically classified as a Level 3 because it had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people. That number dropped from 112 on September 3 to 84 this week, taking the county off the list.

Lucas County still meets two of the indicators, New Cases Per Capita and Non-Congregate Cases. However, it was at the threshold of 50% for non-congregate Cases, missing Level 1 (Yellow) status by a nominal amount.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

