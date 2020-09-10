Advertisement

Pres. Trump question on Bedford Schools online quiz deemed inappropriate

(WABI)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Mich. (WTVG) - A question on a Bedford Public Schools online quiz for students has raised the ire of some district parents and students. Now, the superintendent has released a statement, describing how the mistake happened.

A question in an online quiz asked, “This is the perception of what (President) trump hates,” with the answers available as women, black people, Mexicans, and all of the above.

The quiz was posted to a teacher’s Schoology account and has since been deleted. According to Bedford superintendent Dr. Carl Schultz, the mistake happened when the teacher uploaded the quiz from an online resource without checking the questions first.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the teacher was utilizing an available popular educational tool for creating or sharing short quizzes as an example of the types of short activities each day could begin within the classroom,” Schultz said in a statement. “This process included the teacher selecting a pre-created nationally available quiz from the program’s quiz bank on the topics of current politics and elections. Believing that the selected quiz topic would be relevant to the upcoming general election and the course content, the teacher admittedly did not read each of the fifteen questions included in the quiz and thus was not aware of the inaccurate and misinformation presented.”

Schultz said the teacher would be posting a brief statement regarding the mistake for students in the class.

The full statement from Schultz can be read below.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Gov. DeWine also asks for a moment of silence Friday morning.

News

World Suicide Prevention Day important during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Facing a potential spike in suicides, pandemic forces outreach online

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Hundreds of community members gather to honor Braylen Noble

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Events were held for the family and volunteers at the Hunter’s Ridge Apartment Complex

Latest News

News

Finally open! Gyms in Michigan return after seeing Ohio gyms open three months ago

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
After being forced to close for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers were finally reopened Wednesday. Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave owners the go-ahead last week

News

After being closed for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers in Michigan were allowed to reopen.

Updated: 11 hours ago
After being closed for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers in Michigan were allowed to reopen Wednesday Sept. 9th.

News

Report: Ohio AG Yost thinks OSU could sue Big Ten over lost season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio’s attorney general is wading into a potential courtroom battle between Ohio State University and the Big Ten athletic conference, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

News

Making sure stress doesn’t turn into abuse

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Stress can lead to tragedy, and the pandemic has certainly added another layer of pressure.

News

Wheeler Farms Corn Maze to open September 19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The popular fall attraction in Whitehouse promises a sense of normalcy in an abnormal year, while adjusting for added safety concerns.

News

Cisneros

Updated: 15 hours ago