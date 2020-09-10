Pres. Trump question on Bedford Schools online quiz deemed inappropriate

BEDFORD, Mich. (WTVG) - A question on a Bedford Public Schools online quiz for students has raised the ire of some district parents and students. Now, the superintendent has released a statement, describing how the mistake happened.

A question in an online quiz asked, “This is the perception of what (President) trump hates,” with the answers available as women, black people, Mexicans, and all of the above.

The quiz was posted to a teacher’s Schoology account and has since been deleted. According to Bedford superintendent Dr. Carl Schultz, the mistake happened when the teacher uploaded the quiz from an online resource without checking the questions first.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the teacher was utilizing an available popular educational tool for creating or sharing short quizzes as an example of the types of short activities each day could begin within the classroom,” Schultz said in a statement. “This process included the teacher selecting a pre-created nationally available quiz from the program’s quiz bank on the topics of current politics and elections. Believing that the selected quiz topic would be relevant to the upcoming general election and the course content, the teacher admittedly did not read each of the fifteen questions included in the quiz and thus was not aware of the inaccurate and misinformation presented.”

Schultz said the teacher would be posting a brief statement regarding the mistake for students in the class.

The full statement from Schultz can be read below.

Bedford Public Schools are committed to ensuring that our students receive the best education possible through professional staff members and utilization of state of the art educational technology. It was brought to the attention of administration this morning that a quiz posted on a district teacher’s Schoololgy account contained multiple questions that were deemed inappropriate in nature and not at all related to our approved Bedford Public Schools curriculum. An investigation immediately took place and the quiz link has been removed from Schoology. During the investigation it was determined that the teacher was utilizing an available popular educational tool for creating or sharing short quizzes as an example of the types of short activities each day could begin with in the classroom. This process included the teacher selecting a pre-created nationally available quiz from the program’s quiz bank on the topics of current politics and elections. Believing that the selected quiz topic would be relevant to the upcoming general election and the course content, the teacher admittedly did not read each of the fifteen questions included in the quiz and thus was not aware of the inaccurate and misinformation presented. The teacher will be posting a brief statement regarding the mistake for students in this class. While district leadership understands that professional mistakes unfortunately can and will happen from time to time, it is important to quickly correct and address the concerns. This issue is being taken seriously and district policies and protocols will be followed to ensure that these types of incidents do not take place in the future. As BPS Superintendent, I want to reassure our community that our commitment and focus remains on providing our students with the most accurate and relevant learning opportunities at all times.

