Report: Ohio AG Yost thinks OSU could sue Big Ten over lost season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s attorney general is wading into a potential courtroom battle between Ohio State University and the Big Ten athletic conference, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Dave Yost told the paper that a team of state lawyers is looking into the issue, and that he believes the university has an “excellent contract claim for several tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue”.

“I think we have a cause of action,” Yost told the Dispatch. “If these negotiations (over playing football) fall apart, we will be recommending legal action to our client, Ohio State University,” he said, adding his office believes the Big Ten lacked legal authority to cancel or delay the football season.

Ohio State was one of three universities that voted to play football during the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted a majority of U.S. businesses and impacted everyone in the country.

Yost added that his office doesn’t think the Big Ten had the legal authority to cancel the season.

