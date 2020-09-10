Advertisement

September 10th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Over The Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be foggy with drizzle early today. The afternoon will be cloudy with steady temperatures in the upper 60s. Tonight will be cloudy and cooler with lows in the middle 50s. After some early clouds on Friday, the afternoon will turn sunny with a high near 70. Saturday will be warmer with highs near 80. There is a chance of showers Saturday night into early Sunday.

