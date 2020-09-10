Advertisement

Toledo Symphony makes Peristyle return

The TSO will perform at the Toledo Museum of Art in front of a socially distant audience Friday, Sept. 11th through Sunday.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Once again, live audiences will hear the sounds of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra as the group makes its return to the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle this weekend, performing the piece entitled “The 4 Seasons Recomposed."

“You can see that I’m not a youngster anymore so there isn’t a lot of repertoires I haven’t played, and this is one of those pieces where I was like yay I finally get to do this!" said Reed Anderson, a 33-year veteran orchestra member. He isn’t worried about the group’s return, explaining that "the excitement of doing that outweighs my apprehension of going to work and possibly being exposed.”

Reed Anderson prepares for this weekends upcoming Toledo Symphony Orchestra performance.
Reed Anderson prepares for this weekends upcoming Toledo Symphony Orchestra performance.(Jack Bassett)

The TSO is following CDC guidance as well as instruction by the Toledo Museum of Art.

“They have protocols for backstage, you enter, you go downstairs, it’s a one-way hallway and you come up here," explains Anderson. “Everything is crowd control-oriented and still 6 feet apart.”

The Symphony, in partnership with the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, is conducting health screenings of both performers and audience members before they enter the venue. The organizations will be issuing temperature checks, limiting crowd sizes, and adapting the overall concert experience this weekend. There will be no intermission and everyone -- on and off stage -- will be wearing masks.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra has performed remotely and virtually throughout the pandemic but this will be the group’s first performance back inside a concert venue with a live audience in six months.

“The last formal concert at the peristyle was March 13th, it was Friday the 13th," says Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts President Zak Vassar. "We should’ve known something was going to be a little strange that night.”

Vasser believes the return of the symphony may look different, but still has the power to impact the lives of others deeply.

“Performing arts have really been decimated by this pandemic," he says. "As we come back to the stage we are going to find new ways to reinterpret this century-old tradition and make it relevant for today’s times, and really focus on something uplifting and that touches us in ways that words really can’t.”

This weekend’s Toledo Symphony Orchestra performances are sold out, but you can find future dates and tickets available on their website.

