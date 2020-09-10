Advertisement

Vigils honoring Braylen Noble

Events were held for the family and volunteers at the Hunter’s Ridge Apartment Complex
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Prayer vigils were held Wednesday night to honor the memory of Braylen Noble.

After a days-long search, the 3-year-old’s body was found by authorities in the pool at Hunter’s Ridge apartments.

That fence around the pool was covered with balloons, stuffed animals, and candles surrounding the perimeter as hundreds of people from all of the city came to honor a young life lost too soon.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">People are setting up for a vigil tonight after the body of 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found in the Hunter’s Ridge apartment complex pool. More tonight on <a href="https://twitter.com/13abc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@13abc</a> starting at 5pm. <a href="https://t.co/ZeV790hk6e">pic.twitter.com/ZeV790hk6e</a></p>&mdash; Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rachel13abc/status/1303798038230691843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8″></script>

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Finally open! Gyms in Michigan return after seeing Ohio gyms open three months ago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
After being forced to close for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers were finally reopened Wednesday. Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave owners the go-ahead last week

News

After being closed for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers in Michigan were allowed to reopen.

Updated: 2 hours ago
After being closed for 177 days, gyms and fitness centers in Michigan were allowed to reopen Wednesday Sept. 9th.

News

Report: Ohio AG Yost thinks OSU could sue Big Ten over lost season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Ohio’s attorney general is wading into a potential courtroom battle between Ohio State University and the Big Ten athletic conference, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

News

Making sure stress doesn’t turn into abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Stress can lead to tragedy, and the pandemic has certainly added another layer of pressure.

Latest News

News

Wheeler Farms Corn Maze to open September 19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The popular fall attraction in Whitehouse promises a sense of normalcy in an abnormal year, while adjusting for added safety concerns.

News

Cisneros

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

TPS hack one of several nationwide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Cyber Security Experts warns other major school districts need to protect themselves from a major cyberattack like the one that temporarily shutdown TPS

News

Toledo-Lucas Libraries celebrate Democracy Days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Toledo-Lucas library system offers Democracy Days to help residents get registered to vote and fill out 2020 Census forms.

News

Experts weigh in on ways to prevent stress from turning into abuse

Updated: 6 hours ago
Mental Health experts say exercise and breaks from your kids can help

News

Wheeler Farms Corn Maze to open September 19th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The popular fall attraction in Whitehouse promises a sense of normalcy in an abnormal year, while adjusting for added safety concerns.