Vigils honoring Braylen Noble

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Prayer vigils were held Wednesday night to honor the memory of Braylen Noble.

After a days-long search, the 3-year-old’s body was found by authorities in the pool at Hunter’s Ridge apartments.

That fence around the pool was covered with balloons, stuffed animals, and candles surrounding the perimeter as hundreds of people from all of the city came to honor a young life lost too soon.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">People are setting up for a vigil tonight after the body of 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found in the Hunter’s Ridge apartment complex pool. More tonight on <a href="https://twitter.com/13abc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@13abc</a> starting at 5pm. <a href="https://t.co/ZeV790hk6e">pic.twitter.com/ZeV790hk6e</a></p>— Rachel Schneider (@Rachel13abc) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rachel13abc/status/1303798038230691843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8″></script>

