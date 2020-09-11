Advertisement

9/11/20: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Weekend forecast includes more humidity and a chance of rain (and some sunshine too)
By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable, lows in the upper 50s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming more humid, chance of late afternoon and evening storms, highs in the lower 80s. SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms likely, muggy, lows in the upper 60s. SUNDAY: AM showers and storms, dry and becoming less humid in the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s.

