Avoiding the confusion with absentee ballot applications

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Millions of Americans will vote in the upcoming elections but because we’ll be voting in the midst of a pandemic there seems to be a little more confusion than normal. Many people have received multiple absentee ballot applications in the mail. Political groups, national organizations, special interest groups, political parties, candidates, and the secretary of state - all of them can mail you absentee applications.

We have hundreds of duplicate applications simply because people are sending in more than one and what I’ve stated is that if you have completed an absentee application you do not have to send in a second one,” LaVera Scott, the Lucas County Board of Elections Director told 13abc.

One is enough. One application equals one ballot which equals one vote. Just because you get multiple applications doesn’t mean you get multiple votes. Voting more than once would be voter fraud.

“I think where the confusion is that a lot of the people choosing to vote absentee because of the pandemic which is understandable have never voted by absentee,” Scott said.

Scott said her office has already processed 37,000 absentee applications. The next step is to send out the ballots.

“By law ballots cannot be mailed out until October 6th. Even if we processed your application a month ago we cannot send you the ballot now,” Scott explained.

