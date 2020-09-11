Earnest Brew Works sees brewing increase during pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Brent Schermbeck is a famliar face behind the bar here at Earnest Brew Works.

Friday morning, he is learning how to fill kegs in the back room as this small staff tries to keep up with its hoping demand.

“People that drink craft beer that also want to drink local, we really met those demand fairly well in Northwest Ohio,” Earnest Brew Works co-owner Scot Yarnell said.

Yarnell and his business partner Keefe Snyder had to increase the Earnest Brew Works canned beer production because there was a small window during the spring when they could not pour beer for customers to enjoy in the taproom because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“People really responded nicely,” Yarnell said. “I was surprised. I wouldn’t have thought that would happen. I would have thought before this we would be in a lot of trouble.”

A recently constructed traffic circle, fresh craft beer and different food trucks every evening has this corner busy.

But it was not always like this at South Detroit and Byrne Road.

“It’s had a checkered past just in that there’s been such turnover over the years,” At-Large Toledo City Council member Rob Ludeman said. “It’s great to have that as an anchor now.”

Ludeman previously represented this district when he started his career on council. An empty pizza shop is now gone thanks to the roundabout.

“This location that we’re at right now was an underutilized building to say it nicely,” Yarnell said.

At one time a new carryout wanted to move in on the property.

Now, it’s a different type of carryout.

“To have something rock solid there at this point in time is really good for the area,” Ludeman said. “For small business in general and with the COVID going on.”

There is room at Earnest outside to keep your social distance.

“I like this idea that we are building something back up,” Yarnell said. “I don’t even know if it existed before but definitely we’re building something in South Toledo.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.