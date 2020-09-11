Engage Toledo drop-off events to include COVID-19 testing availability

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced three additional Engage Toledo Drop-Off Refuse and Recycling events this year, which will also include opportunities for residents to be tested for COVID-19.

The testing is being provided in partnership with the Neighborhood Health Association and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. Registration for testing will occur on-site and no appointment is necessary.

The events will have visibly marked lanes for traffic flow, as well as volunteers in identifiable clothing who will help direct participants to the appropriate locations. Residents should follow all signs and directions.

The Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Events are as follows:

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 12 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, 2 Hippo Way. (This event is “Party for the Planet.”)

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 26 at Friendship Park, 2930 131st St.

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy for Boys/ Smith Park, 1300 Forest Ave. The COVID-19 testing site will be in the adjacent Smith Park parking lot, with access to the site on Fernwood Avenue.

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 10 at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr. The COVID-19 testing site will be in the same parking lot, with access from McTigue.

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 17 at The Believe Center Inc., 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr. The COVID-19 testing site will be in the same parking lot, opposite from the recycling event.

Acceptable items include electronic waste, but no televisions, CRT monitors, or appliances; 10 tires, on or off the rim, but no commercial tires; documents; houseware goods; clothing; toys; bulky items, and refuse. Latex paint will be accepted for $1 per gallon.

