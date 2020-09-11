Fake Door Dash driver grabs cash from hotel
He told the employee a naked person was having a medical emergency.
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - He pretended to be a delivery driver for Door Dash. Turned out, he was the one making a dash for cash.
Just before midnight, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, Dundee Police say a man walked into the Hampton Inn and Suites in Dundee and said he was making a Door Dash delivery to someone staying at the hotel. When he returned from his alleged delivery, he told the front desk employee a naked person was experiencing some type of medical emergency.
That employee left to check on the guest. However, there was no emergency. It was a distraction.
Once the coast was clear, police say the fake delivery driver went behind the desk, opened the register, and stole nearly $300 in cash within a matter of seconds.
Dundee Police say Door Dash does not service the village in Southeast Michigan. Investigators want you to be familiar with this scam and take a good look at the suspect, who has not yet been caught.
