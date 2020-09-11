Advertisement

Fake Door Dash driver grabs cash from hotel

He told the employee a naked person was having a medical emergency.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - He pretended to be a delivery driver for Door Dash. Turned out, he was the one making a dash for cash.

Dundee Police say this suspect is posing as a Door Dash Delivery Driver
Dundee Police say this suspect is posing as a Door Dash Delivery Driver(Dundee Police | Dundee Police)

Just before midnight, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, Dundee Police say a man walked into the Hampton Inn and Suites in Dundee and said he was making a Door Dash delivery to someone staying at the hotel. When he returned from his alleged delivery, he told the front desk employee a naked person was experiencing some type of medical emergency.

That employee left to check on the guest. However, there was no emergency. It was a distraction.

Moments after he told the employee a naked person was having a medical emergency, he returned to steal money.
Moments after he told the employee a naked person was having a medical emergency, he returned to steal money.(Dundee Police | Dundee Police)

Once the coast was clear, police say the fake delivery driver went behind the desk, opened the register, and stole nearly $300 in cash within a matter of seconds.

Security cameras outside the Hampton Inn and Suites captured the suspect's vechile.
Security cameras outside the Hampton Inn and Suites captured the suspect's vechile.(Dundee Police | Dundee Police)

Dundee Police say Door Dash does not service the village in Southeast Michigan. Investigators want you to be familiar with this scam and take a good look at the suspect, who has not yet been caught.

