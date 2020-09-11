FBI agents execute search warrant on Delta house

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - County Rd. 5 in Fulton County is closed down Friday as FBI agents are executing a search warrant on a house in Delta.

According to reports, FBI agents arrived on scene around 9 a.m. Friday.

The FBI has not said what the investigation pertains to. At this point, that is all the information the FBI will release.

13abc crews on scene say no one has been taken into custody.

