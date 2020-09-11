Advertisement

Health official backed out of Ohio job after learning of harassment Dr. Acton faced

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named Joan Duwve, M.D., MPH, the director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named Joan Duwve, M.D., MPH, the director of the Ohio Department of Health.
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dr. Joan Duwve was set to take over as the next health director for Ohio under Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday. Then she heard about what happened to her would-be predecessor.

Duwve backed out of the job just hours after DeWine had announced her hiring. She would tell The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina, where she held a similar position for that state, that what she learned made her turn down the opportunity.

“In conversations preparing for the transition to the Ohio Department of Health, I was informed that the former director’s family had faced harassment from the public,” she said. "While I have dedicated my life to improving public health, my first commitment is to my family. I am a public figure. My family is off limits. I withdrew my name from consideration to protect my family from similar treatment.

I very much appreciate Gov. DeWine’s confidence in me. I am grateful to Gov. McMaster, the incredible team at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the people of South Carolina, who have welcomed me so warmly."

Dr. Joan Duwve, statement to The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina

While Dr. Amy Acton had gained initial acclaim for her part in informing Ohio residents about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus and the measures health officials were implementing to slow the spread of the disease, by May, some opposed to the resulting shutdowns showed up at her home to protest.

She stepped down from Ohio’s top health job later in June.

