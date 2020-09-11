Humane Ohio’s new building is helping raise money in a creative way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of non-profit organizations are facing big challenges when it comes to raising money during the pandemic. Humane Ohio is a low-cost spay neuter clinic in Toledo that fixed nearly 20,000 dogs and cats last year alone. Many of them are people’s pets, but others are shelter animals or feral.

The clinic is about to move to a new building, and the building itself has actually helped raise money. Humane Ohio will move into its new facility at the corner of Alexis and Clover in the coming weeks. The additional space, and new equipment will allow veterinarians to spay and neuter thousands of additional animals every year.

However, it’s something on the outside of the building that has a lot of people talking. What some see as nothing more than a blank wall, others saw as a blank canvas. An outside wall will soon be transformed into a huge mural featuring local pets.

It’s called the Mural Muse Pet Photo Contest. An artist with local roots will be painting the top three vote-getting dogs and the top three cats on the huge wall. To enter a picture of your pet, you pay a $25 entry fee. People then vote on the entries for $1 per vote.

At first, everyone at Humane Ohio leaders wondered if it would be a success. Laura Simmons-Wark says they quickly learned they would have to raise their goal of $10,000.

“We thought we’d get some entries, but we have been blown away by the response. As of early Friday afternoon, we’ve had over 200 pets entered, and raised more than $18,000. Our goal is $20,000 and we would of course love to exceed that,” said Simmons-Wark.

The new building and new equipment will help vets perform about 6,000 more spay and neuter surgeries a year, but it had a hefty price tag. Julie Lyle is the Executive Director of Humane Ohio. She says they have raised almost all of it thanks to the generosity of a lot of people.

“To say we’re taking on a $1.8 Million dollar project was certainly intimidating. We were concerned if we’d be able to get there. We have been surprised many times along the way, and that includes the reaction to the pet photo contest. We are going to be able to provide a great service for years to come because of the generosity of so many people in this community,” said Lyle.

You can enter your pet’s picture until the night of Saturday, September 12th at nine, and voting ends Tuesday night at nine.

All the money raised goes to help Humane Ohio continue it’s critical work in our community.

Log on to humaneohio.org for all the details.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.