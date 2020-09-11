Advertisement

Junior League of Toledo hosting virtual race to benefit diaper bank

Toledo Diaper Dash
Toledo Diaper Dash(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Junior League of Toledo is hosting a “Diaper Dash” — a virtual 5k and 10k race to directly fund their new diaper bank, called “As We Grow,” which addresses the diaper need in Lucas County.

The virtual race will be held from September 11–27 and can be completed at any location. Go to this website to sign up. Registration is $30 and will include a bib and medal.

Runners and walkers will complete their chosen course and report their run/walk time to the Diaper Dash’s page on RunSignUp.com. Winners will be announced once of all the submissions are entered by 11:59 p.m. on September 27.

The “As We Grow” diaper bank will directly benefit Lucas County infants and families who cannot afford basic infant supplies such as diapers, wipes and diaper rash creams, all integral to healthy infant development and the mental health of mothers.

The Junior League of Toledo will be raising money as well as procuring diaper, wipes and diaper rash cream donations from the community to directly benefit their community partners, who will distribute the supplies to clients who have diaper need.

“Participating in the Diaper Dash is an easy way to support the As We Grow Diaper Bank while getting exercise and staying socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Sarah Brunner, a coordinator of the event for the Junior League.

