Layaway customers find empty store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some Toledoans may be out thousands of dollars after putting some furniture on layaway now that the store and all of its inventory appear to be gone.

You’ll find a desk inside Monroe Furniture at the corner of Monroe Street and Whiteford Road right now. It’s supposed to have furniture for Linda Flowers. '

“Living room set and a dinette set,” said Flowers.

There was supposed to be furniture as well for Tonia Matamoros.

“Actually I had bought furniture for them before. No problems at all,” said Matamoros.

Around June both came in, picked out what they liked, and put the pieces on layaway. They have their receipts. In once instance, Matamoros made a payment and her receipt was the balance written on the back of a business card. In hindsight, that was the first sign of a problem.

“I had went over there a couple of times and there was no one there. Which was understandable because it was the COVID,” said Matamoros.

She called the store while we were there Thursday afternoon. That business card had the owner’s cell number as well. She reached a voicemail that was full.

13abc’s call to the store and the owner were also unanswered. '

“I’m totally frustrated. I put my trust in him,” said Flowers.

They’re out thousands of dollars and have no reason to believe they’ll see the furniture. The next stop may be police to see if anything can be done and end this hopeless feeling.

“Oh goodness, like I’ve been had. Like someone just took off with my money,” said Matamoros.

“Seems like a lost cause,” said Flowers.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.