Oak Harbor police officer facing rape charges

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Oak Harbor Police Officer is on leave as he faces rape charges in Ottawa County.

James F. Seaman faces three counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of rape, and one count of sexual battery. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Seaman is a police officer placed on leave.

According to the indictment, the incidents happened between 2012 and the end of 2019. They allege Seaman used the threat of force to coerce a woman into sexual intercourse and while she was substantially impaired due to a mental or physical condition.

Seaman is scheduled to appear in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. Friday.

