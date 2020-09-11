Advertisement

ProMedica to open new hospital in Adrian

Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital will combine two existing facilities
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Walk the halls of ProMedica’s newest hospital and you’ll notice it feels spacious.

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital will open its doors Sept. 24 to patients, transferring those from ProMedica’s two existing facilities in Lenawee County. Bixby Hospital in Adrian and Herrick Hospital in Tecumseh will consolidate onto the new campus. The move will centralize operations for ProMedica into one single location, midway between the two.

“This will be our ER location for Lenawee County, so when we start moving patients on Sept. 24, we’ll shut our doors, we’ll continue to care for those patients inside our four walls until the local emergency medical services transport them to our main campus,” explained Dr. Yaroch.

It took years of design, then a redesign due to the pandemic. For example, ProMedica bumped up the number of “negative pressure rooms,” which pull airborne droplets out of the air, from an original eight to now 50. The additions are to combat the potential spread of COVID-19.

The total price tag is $135 million for the hospital, plus an additional $13 million for the adjacent Health and Wellness Center and YMCA. On Sept. 24, all of the facilities officially open. By the beginning of October, ProMedica plans to post a virtual tour online.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI agents execute search warrant on Delta house

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It is unclear at this point what the search warrant pertains to.

News

Oak Harbor police officer facing rape charges

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
James Seaman faces six total charges.

News

Layaway customers find empty store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Monroe Furniture appears empty in Toledo despite outstanding layaway orders.

News

Layaway customers find empty store

Updated: 2 hours ago
Layaway customers find empty store

Latest News

News

Have you received more than one absentee voting ballot application? Why is that?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Have you received more than one absentee voting ballot application? Why is that and what you need to know to cast your ballot.

News

Junior League of Toledo hosting virtual race to benefit diaper bank

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The virtual race will be held from September 11–27 and can be completed at any location.

News

Engage Toledo drop-off events to include COVID-19 testing availability

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Registration for testing will occur on-site and no appointment is necessary.

Your Vote

Trump, struggling to define Biden, steps up Harris attacks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Trump is focusing on Harris as he has sometimes struggled to land on a consistent, coherent attack against Biden, who has built a reputation as a bipartisan deal maker rather than a progressive ideologue.

News

Find out how to avoid the confusion with absentee ballot applications.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Find out how to avoid the confusion with absentee ballot applications.

News

Avoiding the confusion with absentee ballot applications

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
One application equals one ballot which equals one vote. Just because you get multiple applications doesn’t mean you get multiple votes. Voting more than once would be voter fraud.