ProMedica to open new hospital in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Walk the halls of ProMedica’s newest hospital and you’ll notice it feels spacious.

"We’re about 206,000 square feet. We’re on a 130 acre campus. So, not only are we acute care, we have a wellness building, we have walking trails. We have ProMedica Farms, where we grow produce.”

ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital will open its doors Sept. 24 to patients, transferring those from ProMedica’s two existing facilities in Lenawee County. Bixby Hospital in Adrian and Herrick Hospital in Tecumseh will consolidate onto the new campus. The move will centralize operations for ProMedica into one single location, midway between the two.

“This will be our ER location for Lenawee County, so when we start moving patients on Sept. 24, we’ll shut our doors, we’ll continue to care for those patients inside our four walls until the local emergency medical services transport them to our main campus,” explained Dr. Yaroch.

It took years of design, then a redesign due to the pandemic. For example, ProMedica bumped up the number of “negative pressure rooms,” which pull airborne droplets out of the air, from an original eight to now 50. The additions are to combat the potential spread of COVID-19.

The total price tag is $135 million for the hospital, plus an additional $13 million for the adjacent Health and Wellness Center and YMCA. On Sept. 24, all of the facilities officially open. By the beginning of October, ProMedica plans to post a virtual tour online.

