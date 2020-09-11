September 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy early today with a little sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Tonight will bring a mix of clouds and a clear sky with lows in the middle 50s. Saturday will be much warmer and humid with highs in the low 80s. There is a chance for a few showers during the evening. Rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s. Next week will start off sunny and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

