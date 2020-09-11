Advertisement

Swanton Middle School honored by OMLA as Team of the Year

Principal Matt Smith was named Educator of the Year
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Swanton Middle School celebrated a return to school Friday and they celebrated not one, but two awards. The Ohio Middle Level Association presented the school with the Team of the Year Award and principal Matt Smith was named Educator of the Year. The OMLA was founded in 1973 by a group of middle level educators, and has members that include people at all levels of the profession–teachers, administrators, supervisors, parents, college personnel, state department officials and students.

The Team of the Year award is the most distinguished honor the OMLA can bestow upon an interdisciplinary team of middle level teachers to recognize its accomplishments with students and contributions to middle level education. A monetary award of $1,000.00 will be presented to the team to use in any way it chooses.

Chris Lake, Swanton Schools Superintendent said, “Matt and his staff has really have changed the culture of the school and they’ve changed what it means to teach in a middle school. That’s not easy. Educators are creatures of habit and what they’ve done is a complete overhaul. It’s invigorated the staff, administration and district. I have a lot of people ask me what are you doing at your middle school and how can we do it and that is very special.”

Smith said, “We have a very deserving staff here. They go the extra mile for our kids. We do a lot of unique things and they’re willing to jump in and try new things. We’re one of the best schools in Northwest Ohio and I think people are recognizing it.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Humane Ohio’s new building is helping raise money in a creative way

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The new building and new equipment will help vets perform about 6,000 more spay and neuter surgeries a year, but it had a hefty price tag.

News

Taste of Greece provides drive-thru Greek food

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kayla Molander
The annual Toledo Greek-American Festival would have been this weekend, but this year, it’s getting a revamp to make sure people can still enjoy the tradition and stay safe.

News

Humane Ohio mural

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The top winners will be painted in a mural on the side of the new building

News

Earnest Brew Works sees brewing increase during pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The South Toledo taproom is four-years old and its to-go can sales grew since March

Latest News

News

Fake Door Dash driver grabs cash from hotel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A fake Door Dash delivery driver made off with cash after lying to distract a hotel front desk employee.

News

Taste of Greece has homemade Greek food

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Swanton Middle School was honored by the Ohio Middle Level Association state team of the year.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swanton Middle School was honored by the Ohio Middle Level Association state team of the year.

News

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.

News

Some Washington Local students return to class Sept. 21

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Washington Local School district announced Friday that K-6 students would return to in-person class attendance four days a week starting October 5.

News

Health official backed out of Ohio job after learning of harassment Dr. Acton faced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Dr. Joan Duwve was set to take over as the next health director for Ohio under Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday. Then she heard about what happened to her would-be predecessor.