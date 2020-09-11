Swanton Middle School honored by OMLA as Team of the Year

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Swanton Middle School celebrated a return to school Friday and they celebrated not one, but two awards. The Ohio Middle Level Association presented the school with the Team of the Year Award and principal Matt Smith was named Educator of the Year. The OMLA was founded in 1973 by a group of middle level educators, and has members that include people at all levels of the profession–teachers, administrators, supervisors, parents, college personnel, state department officials and students.

The Team of the Year award is the most distinguished honor the OMLA can bestow upon an interdisciplinary team of middle level teachers to recognize its accomplishments with students and contributions to middle level education. A monetary award of $1,000.00 will be presented to the team to use in any way it chooses.

Chris Lake, Swanton Schools Superintendent said, “Matt and his staff has really have changed the culture of the school and they’ve changed what it means to teach in a middle school. That’s not easy. Educators are creatures of habit and what they’ve done is a complete overhaul. It’s invigorated the staff, administration and district. I have a lot of people ask me what are you doing at your middle school and how can we do it and that is very special.”

Smith said, “We have a very deserving staff here. They go the extra mile for our kids. We do a lot of unique things and they’re willing to jump in and try new things. We’re one of the best schools in Northwest Ohio and I think people are recognizing it.”

