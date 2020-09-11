Taste of Greece provides drive-thru Greek food

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Toledo Greek-American Festival would have been this weekend, but this year, it’s getting a revamp to make sure people can still enjoy the tradition and stay safe.

Even though the pandemic is preventing an in-person gathering, you can still get all of your favorite Greek foods at a mini festival, dubbed “Taste of Greece.”

They have spanikopita, lamb, baklava, and even Greek beers and wines, all available for carry-out.

Before the food started being served, the church blessed the festival and recognized that today is 9/11 and did a prayer for all the victims on that day 19 years ago.

Cars started lining up here a full half-hour before the food service even started, and it’s only gotten busier since then.

Christine Liponga drove 45 minutes from Adrian to be the first person in line at 10:30.

“I ordered every one of these foods, and some of them triple because they are good. They are homemade, fantastic, delicious food,” says Liponga.

Organizers say that having to downgrade the festival this year is heartbreaking, but they are happy to still be able to provide people with one of the best parts of Greek culture - the food.

“We like to think this is our weekend. That way people are still going to have a taste for Greek food, and that’s what people come down for. The food and the pastries. And the hospitality,” says festival chairman George Sares.

There is drive-through here at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral that you can access on Summit Street. The festival is open today and tomorrow from 11 to 7. There is also a walk-up carry-out at the back of the building for those of you on foot.

This should have been the 50th anniversary of the festival, but leaders decided that this year doesn’t count, and they’ll be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year.

