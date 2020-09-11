Advertisement

Thanking first responders in Waterville to honor September 11

Honoring those, especially first responders, who lost their lives 19 year ago today.
9/11 Memorial in Waterville
9/11 Memorial in Waterville(n/a)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a popular question today: Where were you when you heard the news? Desert Storm veteran Carolyn Nagy tells 13abc, “I was at work at St. Vincent’s at the time.”

Spc. Patrick Clinger, a Vietnam veteran, recalls, “I remember I was in my living room when I saw it on TV. And I couldn’t believe it.”

A sentiment that rings true for every other American.

“It was just an absolute shock.”

But what was lost that day is what sticks with us: the nearly 3,000 lives.

Nagy is a local advocate for women veterans. She tells 13abc of 9/11, “Something like that is just so devastating. It’s hard to think that things like that would happen on American soil. We’ve not had to endure that like some of the European countries.”

To honor those lives lost, including the first responders, Storypoint -- a senior living community in Waterville -- invited those closest to home. Waterville police and firefighters were invited to the flag ceremony.

Nichole Alexander the Life Enrichment Director for Storypoint. She explains, “The fact that our community members continue to keep us safe, I think they sometimes kind of get overlooked for their positions. I think it’s just great that they could come out and we could honor them.”

But she says that today, “thank you” goes far beyond northwest Ohio. “It still affects everyone each and every day. I think that it’s important that we don’t forget, and that we are appreciative of the freedom that we have in this country.”

