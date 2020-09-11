Advertisement

Toledo sees opiate overdoses up 170% from last year

TFD starts “Leave It Behind” program
(WNDU)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Fire Department is keeping close track of the exploding opiate overdose numbers. According to the EMS runs for August alone, there is a 51% increase in overdoses from August of 2019. That is an increase of 171% in the number of fatal overdoses year to year.

So TFD is starting a program called “Leave It Behind”, where EMS crews leave a Naloxone kit with overdose victims who refuse to go to the hospital. The kits also include information on drug and alcohol treatment along with a requirement that they meet with a DART officer from the Lucas County Health Department. Each kit contains two doses of Naloxone which is the antidote for opiate overdoses.

The cost of the kits is covered by a $20,000 grant from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

