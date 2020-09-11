Some Washington Local students return to class Sept. 21

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local School district announced Friday students would start returning to class as early as September 21.

The district is calling the first change a Split-Week hybrid Schedule.

Starting that Monday, students in grades Kindergarten through 3rd grade, with last names beginning with A-K, will attend class on Monday and Tuesday. On Thursday, September 24 and the following Friday, L-Z last names will attend class.

The following week, grades 4-6 will join them, with the same split according to last names.

All K-6 students would return to in-person class attendance four days a week starting October 5.

Those students will continue with remote learning on Wednesdays.

wls split (WTVG)

Grades 7-12 will remain in the Remote-Learning Model through the end of first quarter, October 23.

An announcement for second quarter classes will be made on October 14.

