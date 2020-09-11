Advertisement

Some Washington Local students return to class Sept. 21

(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local School district announced Friday students would start returning to class as early as September 21.

The district is calling the first change a Split-Week hybrid Schedule.

Starting that Monday, students in grades Kindergarten through 3rd grade, with last names beginning with A-K, will attend class on Monday and Tuesday. On Thursday, September 24 and the following Friday, L-Z last names will attend class.

The following week, grades 4-6 will join them, with the same split according to last names.

All K-6 students would return to in-person class attendance four days a week starting October 5.

Those students will continue with remote learning on Wednesdays.

wls split
wls split(WTVG)

Grades 7-12 will remain in the Remote-Learning Model through the end of first quarter, October 23.

An announcement for second quarter classes will be made on October 14.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.

News

Health official backed out of Ohio job after learning of harassment Dr. Acton faced

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Dr. Joan Duwve was set to take over as the next health director for Ohio under Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday. Then she heard about what happened to her would-be predecessor.

News

FBI agents execute search warrant on home in Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
It is unclear at this point what the search warrant pertains to.

News

Oak Harbor police officer facing rape charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
James Seaman faces six total charges.

Latest News

News

ProMedica to open new hospital in Adrian

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital to open Sept. 24.

News

Layaway customers find empty store

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Monroe Furniture appears empty in Toledo despite outstanding layaway orders.

News

Layaway customers find empty store

Updated: 7 hours ago
Layaway customers find empty store

News

Have you received more than one absentee voting ballot application? Why is that?

Updated: 7 hours ago
Have you received more than one absentee voting ballot application? Why is that and what you need to know to cast your ballot.

News

Junior League of Toledo hosting virtual race to benefit diaper bank

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The virtual race will be held from September 11–27 and can be completed at any location.

News

Engage Toledo drop-off events to include COVID-19 testing availability

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
Registration for testing will occur on-site and no appointment is necessary.