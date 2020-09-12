Advertisement

Depression to strengthen in Gulf; TS Paulette to intensify

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami.(NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a tropical storm, while Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to intensify into a hurricane on Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen was just 35 miles west-southwest of Miami. It could become a tropical storm in the Gulf later Saturday or early Sunday.

Tropical Storm Paulette is almost 650 miles southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Iran executes man whose case drew international attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The case of 27-year-old Navid Afkari has drawn the attention of a social media campaign that portrays him and his brothers as victims targeted over participating in protests against Iran's Shiite theocracy in 2018.

Your Vote

Warring Afghans meet to find peace after decades of war

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Afghanistan’s warring sides have opened negotiations for the first time.

National

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Smoke from massive wildfires that painted skies throughout California orange is helping crews struggling to surround the deadliest blaze of the year.

Gibsonburg Firefighters present flags

Updated: 6 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

Local 9/11 Tributes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Local NW Ohio community members, businesses, and first responders are reflecting on one of the darkest days in the nation’s history.

National

Dozens still missing in Oregon as weather helps fire fight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

News

Person crashes car into Rudy’s Hot Dog on W. Alexis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are on scene investigating.

News

St. John’s escapes in Findlay, Central Catholic cruises and more in Week 3 football

Updated: 8 hours ago
Central Catholic defeated St. Francis de Sales 49-20 and St. John’s left Findlay with a 25-24 win to highlight Week 3 of high school football in northwest Ohio.

News

Football Friday Sept 11 Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Football Friday Sept 11 Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago