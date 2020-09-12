Advertisement

Disturbing case of alleged animal abuse in Toledo

Dog found tied to dumpster receiving medical attention.
Dog abuse case in Lucas County.(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society is investigating a disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty. We want to warn you the pictures in this story may be upsetting to some of you. The good news is that the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

A Good Samaritan found a dog tied to a dumpster in the 1000 block of Bricker Avenue in Toledo Thursday. The woman said there was a wrap around the dog’s neck and when she took it off, she found a deep wound. She took the dog to Lucas County Canine Care and Control, and it was then transferred to THS because it is a cruelty case.

The dog underwent a medical procedure today to help the wound heal. Dr. Debbie Johnson is the Medical Director at the shelter.

“That wound is from an embedded collar, and that doesn’t happen in a matter of days or weeks. It takes months to get to that degree. It’s pretty bad, certainly one of the worst I have seen,” said Dr. Johnson.

If you have any information about who did this to the dog, you are asked to call cruelty investigators at THS. The phone number is (419) 891-0705. You can also log on to toledohumane.org.

