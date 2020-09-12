Local 9/11 Tributes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It has now been 19 years since the deadliest terror attacks on US soil. Friday night the NW Ohio community took time to mourn and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The City of Gibsonburg Ohio reflected on the day by taking a moment of silence.

Gibsonburg locals gather outside if Williams Park for a program focused on remembering September 11th, 2001. (Jack Bassett)

“Gibsonburg Ohio does a tremendous job in celebrating and memorializing what 9/11 means to so many of us,” said Chris Hilton.

Community members, first responders, and city officials all came out to the City’s Public Safety Memorial, for a prayer, wreath-laying presentation, and a speech reflecting the monumental day in history, led by Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton.

The Memorial located in Williams Park includes a 36 foot long, 7,500-pound antenna from the top of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

“9/11 was the one moment in my life and in my career as a law enforcement officer where I felt every American was united,” said Hilton.

Other areas of the community choose to honor the day in different ways. Toledo Motorcycle Club: “The Glass City Iron Bulldogs” held a cookout, remembering the heroics of September 11th.

“All of us are in some way tied to law enforcement or ems or fire, we like to always pay tribute to the work they do and the losses they take.”

A different group of bikers, on different kinds of bikes, also paid tribute this night. Bicycle riders leaving from Worsell’s bike shop filled the streets of Ottawa Hills, for what they call a glow roll. Shop Owner Sandy Worsell explains that the ride is all for a good cause.

“Days are starting to get shorter and everything else. I just decided it was a Friday night, and that’s when I usually try to hold them, that 9/11 would be perfect and we would be taking donations for first responders,” said Worsell.

From red white and blue bikes to patriotic parks, Sandusky County Sheriff Hilton believes wherever people are today, the events of 9/11 will forever live on.

“To remember, to not forget, to let all of our public service members know … anybody that serves people, to let them know we thank them, we thank them for the sacrifices that they make,” said Hilton.

