Metroparks Meetup: Manhattan Marsh Preserve to open in October

1.25-mile loop trail around 70 acres of restored wetland in north Toledo
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the better part of a decade, it’s been a goal for Metroparks Toledo to have a park within 5 miles of every Lucas County resident... and next month, that dream will come to fruition with the opening of Manhattan Marsh Preserve in north Toledo.

“There was a citizens group that really rallied around and helped accumulate the property,” explains Emily Ziegler, chief of planning and capital projects. “Metroparks took over, and we’ve been in the planning stages for about 3 years now.”

Manhattan Marsh is so named for the small town which existed on the site until the late 1840s, before being incorporated into the city of Toledo. It may be on the smaller side compared to Wildwood and Oak Openings, but plenty of amenities will line the banks of the restored wetland -- 70 acres in all, once it opens in October 2020.

“A 20-vehicle parking lot, a restroom facility, a loop trail that wraps around the marsh -- over 1.25 miles long with multiple boardwalks and overlooks,” Ziegler lists. “We’re even building a basketball court!”

The new park near the corner of Manhattan and Suder -- with the main entrance off Clifford Road -- will also give a chance for students at the nearby Chase STEM Academy to learn outdoors. “We have this wonderful resource in their backyard, and they’ve been using the marsh in their studies,” explains Ziegler. “The park amenities will allow better access and learning engagement for their science curriculum.”

The addition of north Toledo’s first Metropark is a small part of the overall vision for this side of town: “This is really just one of many investments in the neighborhood that have occurred over the last 5-10 years. There’s a new fire station, new senior living apartment complex... we’re just happy to be part of the momentum.”

As with all their parks, certified peace officers and volunteer trail patrols will ensure a safe experience year-round, especially with good sight lines all along the loop trail thanks to the naturally flat marshland. “This is a really proud moment for the Metroparks," says Ziegler. "This is a community that could certainly use the extra access to green spaces, so we’re really happy to bring this one to life.”

