Person crashes car into Rudy’s Hot Dog on W. Alexis

Police say it happened just before 1 a.m.
Person drives car into Rudy's Hot Dog on W. Alexis
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department tell 13abc, the restaurant’s manager saw the accident while driving through the area.

Officials believe the driver was driving down Tremainsville, went through the intersection at West Alexis, drove over the bushes that surround the restaurant’s parking lot, then crashed into the side of the restaurant.

At least one person was sent to the hospital as a precaution. Officials are now working to determine if the building is structurally sound.

The call first came in as a “car accident with injuries” around 12:51 a.m.

