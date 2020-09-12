Rocket Marching Band to live-stream performance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No crowd in the stands. No team on the field. Just a devoted group of college students making music.

Typically, Fall semester at The University of Toledo is Rocket Football Season. That also means it’s Rocket Marching Band season. This year, MAC football is indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of calling it quits, the RMB pushed forward and put together a performance.

It will be live-streamed from the Glass Bowl on the band’s Facebook Page Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at noon. CLICK TO WATCH: https://www.facebook.com/rocketmarchingband

“It would’ve been our first game day, but, so, we’re just glad to be able to still be in the Glass Bowl and get a chance to show what everybody’s been working so hard on all semester.”

Brass and woodwinds are wearing special masks designed by CL Designs Ltd. out of Sylvania. The masks allow mouthpieces to fit in between facial coverings while the musicians are playing. Instrument bells are also fitted with fabric shields for extra protection.

The University of Toledo Rocket Marching Band is rehearsing for a performance that will be live-streamed on Facebook. (Tony Geftos)

The students are also rehearsing and performing outside, standing 7 1/2 feet apart, which is roughly four marching steps. Also, just to be cautious, there’s no marching. It’s just music and school spirit live-streamed on Facebook.

“I don’t know whether I feel more nervous or less nervous. Because, like, on one hand, I can’t see the people, so there might be a lot more people than I’m used to, but at the same time, I can’t see the people, so really there’s nobody there.”

“I’m so excited to show people what we’ve been working on and to have them just see us as a band and not just people cheering on our football team. So, that’s super exciting that we get to showcase that this year,” added UT Senior Cynthia Cutler, who plays piccolo.

An internet connection may not be the same as hearing it in person, but it’s a connection the Rocket Marching Band is thankful to have.

