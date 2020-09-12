Advertisement

Sylvania police are looking for a serial robbery suspect

The suspect is accused of robbing several stores
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police released pictures of a serial robbery suspect Friday.

Detectives say the suspect has robbed at least four different stores. Investigators say each time he was wearing a facial covering, hat or hoodie.

Police say he pretends to buy a tea and gives the clerk two dollars. Once the clerk opens the cash register the suspect comes around or jumps the counter.

Sylvania township detectives say the suspect is also responsible for robberies in Toledo and Rossford.

