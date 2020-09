TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a 17-year-old male has died from a gunshot wound Friday evening.

Police say the victim, Nareon Grier, was shot inside a home on Calverton Road around 5:40 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

