Two people shot inside Menards in Oregon

OREGON Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon Police are on the scene of a shooting inside Menards. According to a dispatcher with the Oregon Police department, around 4:27pm Saturday there was a report of two people shot in the store on Brown Road.

A dispatcher tells 13abc a customer’s gun went off in their pocket and the bullet hit two people. Police on the scene say a man and his girlfriend were both hit by the bullet. They are both expected to be ok and were taken to an area hospital to be checked. Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

