9/12: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Showers and storms are possible overnight, though any severe weather should remain west of us. Sunday will start off wet, with lingering showers giving way to gradual clearing through the afternoon and highs near 80. Cooler and drier conditions will prevail Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies. Thursday carries another chance of rain, though another opportunity to cool temperatures down to the low 70s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.