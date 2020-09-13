9/13: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

We’ll start the new week by getting near 70 degrees Monday, with only a few clouds streaking across the sky. Tuesday won’t be much different, with Wednesday getting highs to surge back near 80 -- just before another system brings isolated showers and a cooldown back to the low 70s Thursday. The lead-up to the weekend could deliver our first highs in the 60s for the season, otherwise remaining dry.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.