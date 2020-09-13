Man dies after being booked at the Lucas County Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An investigation is underway after a man died while in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

An official with the jail tells 13abc, Aaron Ferguson, was booked Friday.

After being put into a unit, he had what a deputy describes as a medical emergency. Ferguson was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death has not been released. Investigators plan on reviewing video from the jail on Monday to make sure all protocols were followed.

