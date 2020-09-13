Man dies after stabbing on Wyndhurst in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was stabbed to death.

The stabbing happened just before 6:00 Sunday, September 13 in the 1700 block of Wyndhurst. The neighborhood is near the University of Toledo.

Police say Marcus Odoms, 20, was stabbed at least once. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. At this time, detectives have not released a motive for the crime. There are no arrests in the case. If you have any information linked to Odoms death, police are asking you to call Crimestopper 419-255-1111.

