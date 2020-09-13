Raccoon stuck in storm drain in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A raccoon stuck in a storm drain is capturing the attention of people who are working to free the animal.

A Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy is attempting to get help from animal control officers to free the stuck raccoon. (Chris Mercadante | Chris Mercadante)

Those outside the Hantz Group building at 1540 S. Holland-Sylvania, Maumee, spotted the animal’s furry muzzle poking up through the drain Sunday morning. They contacted authorities including a Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy who is working to get animal control officers to the scene.

The raccoon outside Hantz Group is still stuck in a grate, but volunteers pulled it out so the animal was not hanging by its neck. (Chris Mercadante (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Chris Mercadante)

Bystanders eventually lifted the storm drain out of the ground, so the raccoon was no longer dangling by its neck. However, the animal remained stuck in the grate.

Witnesses later tell 13abc an animal rescue worker, possibly with Nature’s Nursery, took the raccoon and the drain cover. According to those at the scene, animal experts will attempt to sedate the raccoon and safely remove it from the metal grate.

