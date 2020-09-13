Advertisement

Raccoon stuck in storm drain in Maumee

Bystanders are working to free the animal
A raccoon is stuck in a parking lot storm drain in Maumee
A raccoon is stuck in a parking lot storm drain in Maumee(Chris Mercadante | Chris Mercadante)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A raccoon stuck in a storm drain is capturing the attention of people who are working to free the animal.

A Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy is attempting to get help from animal control officers to free the stuck raccoon.
A Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputy is attempting to get help from animal control officers to free the stuck raccoon.(Chris Mercadante | Chris Mercadante)

Those outside the Hantz Group building at 1540 S. Holland-Sylvania, Maumee, spotted the animal’s furry muzzle poking up through the drain Sunday morning. They contacted authorities including a Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy who is working to get animal control officers to the scene.

The raccoon outside Hantz Group is still stuck in a grate, but volunteers pulled it out so the animal was not hanging by its neck.
The raccoon outside Hantz Group is still stuck in a grate, but volunteers pulled it out so the animal was not hanging by its neck.(Chris Mercadante (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Chris Mercadante)

Bystanders eventually lifted the storm drain out of the ground, so the raccoon was no longer dangling by its neck. However, the animal remained stuck in the grate.

Witnesses later tell 13abc an animal rescue worker, possibly with Nature’s Nursery, took the raccoon and the drain cover. According to those at the scene, animal experts will attempt to sedate the raccoon and safely remove it from the metal grate.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vigil honors Nareon Grier

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Family, friends, coaches, and teammates honored the life of 17-year-old Nareon Grier Saturday evening, with Grier’s family begging for the streets to end violence

News

Two people hurt after gun fires inside Menards

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Oregon Police are investigating a shooting inside the Menards on Brown Road.

News

Rocket Marching Band to live-stream performance

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
The Rocket Marching Band will live-stream a concert from the Glass Bowl on what would have been the first college game day at The University of Toledo.

Gibsonburg Firefighters present flags

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:59 AM EDT
|

Latest News

News

Local 9/11 Tributes

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:54 AM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Local NW Ohio community members, businesses, and first responders are reflecting on one of the darkest days in the nation’s history.

News

Person crashes car into Rudy’s Hot Dog on W. Alexis

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:38 AM EDT
|
By Katarina Bodziak
Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are on scene investigating.

News

St. John’s escapes in Findlay, Central Catholic cruises and more in Week 3 football

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
Central Catholic defeated St. Francis de Sales 49-20 and St. John’s left Findlay with a 25-24 win to highlight Week 3 of high school football in northwest Ohio.

News

Football Friday Sept 11 Part 2

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT

News

Football Friday Sept 11 Part 1

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT

News

Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT
|
By JILL COLVIN, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
As the nation marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks in the midst of another unfolding tragedy, the men vying to lead the nation next year will pay their respects at the same memorial — without crossings paths.