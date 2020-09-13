Vigil honors Nareon Grier

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -“They got to stop. Somewhere it needs to stop, you know because lives are being hurt, you know lives are being hurt. It goes beyond that person, there can’t be anything that serious that a life has to be taken," Nareon Grier’s Aunt Daphene explains. “Please put the gun’s down. It’s time to put them down.”

The Grier family fought back tears in front of a large crowd outside of the family’s home.

A packed crowd surrounds the front yard of Nareon Grier's home, rembering the life of the 17-year old Start High School junior (Jack Bassett)

Tonight, Daphene Grier is demanding the city’s violence to come to a stop.

“We already living in one epidemic, don’t make this a second epidemic. These guns are an epidemic in our life. You know we can do better, we should do better," said Grier.

The crowd held candles, standing in silence to reflect on a life lost too soon.

Friends and family lay out candles honoring Dashad "Nareon Grier." (Jack Bassett)

“Just a real good kid, tough kid, talented, very intelligent, just a very well received kid," said former basketball coach Ketaayan Wyatt.

Start High School basketball coach Matt Wortham reflected on Nareon’s character on and off the courts.

“I mean he was a great kid, I mean he was one of those kids that would light up a room. As a coach it was very very difficult to stay mad at him, he would just walk in the gym, put that smile on, and all would be forgotten.”

Coach Wortham recalls Nareon as being a leader on the team.

Nareon was a point guard expected to propel the team forward this year as a Junior.

Wortham explains the loss of Nareon, was something he never saw coming.

“He wasn’t involved in no gangs, he wasn’t involved in any drugs around here. So this is a tough pill to swallow for myself, tough for my players right now, and it’s going to be tough for our community to get over this," said Wortham.

At Saturday’s vigil, the people closest to Nareon expressed their love for an athlete, a friend, and a person taken too soon.

“I didn’t imagine it would be like this. He is well-loved, well-loved. And we thank everybody for their support because it’s going to be a long road," said Daphene Grier.

The circumstances surrounding Nareon’s death are currently under investigation by Toledo Police.

