As Washington Local students return, superintendent questions mandated testing, state report cards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools will begin a hybrid learning model next week, keeping some students at home while others return to in-person classes. The school decided to begin the shift after Lucas County was downgraded from Red to Orange on the state index last week.

It’s a rolling start which means students kindergarten through third grade will be the first to return on Monday, September 21st. Older grades will be brought back in the following weeks but there are added challenges when dealing with the higher grade levels.

“In a junior high and high school they have to switch classes, so they are mixing with many more kids along the way," says Dr. Kadee Anstadt. "We will have a lot more procedures in place. We are going to have to reduce those numbers even more when we come back. We will probably stay in a hybrid for some time.”

Of the 2200 students in the district, more than 1700 will remain in the Panther Virtual Academy, lowing the risk for those students who are returning to the classroom.

Though things might be looking up for the district, all the changes mean students, faculty, staff, and administrators still face a number of challenges this school year. With the Ohio Department of Education set to release its annual report cards for districts on Tuesday, Anstadt says they won’t paint a fair picture.

“I just think it’s not terrible appropriate time to be [measuring districts]," explains Anstadt. "I think we all suffered through enough last spring and it seems to me it’s a terrible waste of resources to go through this again.”

Dr. Anstadt also doesn’t think the state should mandate that K-3rd students be tested by September 30th, questioning how districts will offer a secure testing environment for virtual students.

