Awareness for Autism, local resources promoted at Braylen Noble tributes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A memorial motorcycle ride and vigil at Hunter Ridge apartments Sunday afternoon concluded what organizers called the ‘Four Days of Braylen.'

The body of 3-year-old Braylen Noble had been found on Wednesday inside the complex pool, bringing a six-day search for the toddler to a tragic end.

Bikers and others who decorated their vehicles arrived at the complex Sunday morning, gathering once again near the memorial displayed around the pool before taking off on their route to the Lucas County Children’s Service’s building downtown.

Sherri Sweeney is one of the many people who volunteered to look for Braylen but has since been heavily involved in tribute services. Sweeney says she called LCCS while helping to organize the ride, as another way to spread awareness.

“We know they serve and protect our children, that’s where they go when a crisis comes,” says Sweeney. “We just want the young moms and young dads to know that you can always call and then when you can’t call on anybody.”

Later, community members gathered for a final vigil, along with other organizations to spread awareness about Autism, and resources parents.

Kate Schwartz, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, has two autistic children.

“On a parental level, it hits really close to home but also on an agency level," explains Schwartz. “Nobody wants this sadness to ever happen again and so we definitely want to reach out to anybody that is struggling and feels like they’re alone that is our goal.”

