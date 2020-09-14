Despite COVID downgrade, health department still recommends remote learning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Thursday, Lucas County was downgraded from the red alert level 3 to orange level 2 in the Ohio COVID alert system. At least two local school districts are now abandoning the full-remote learning experience for a hybrid plan.

The day after the county was dropped a level, Washington Local Schools announced a plan to return to in-person learning on a hybrid schedule. Sylvania Schools was already planning its hybrid return, which starts today.

But the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is still recommending schools stick to fully remote learning until at least October 1, although that recommendation is revisited every week. Health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says that the board takes more than just the state’s alert levels into account when making that recommendation, also looking at things like testing capabilities and turn around times.

“There’s a lot of things we need to do to make sure we keep COVID out of schools. Please don’t forget, too, that we’re moving into cold and flu season, and coupled with COVID, it’s probably going to be a rough ride here for the next few months," says Zgodzinski.

Maumee City Schools is also planning to start classes today, but that district is sticking with virtual learning.

