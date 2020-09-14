New book chronicles Clyde cancer cluster 14-years-later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In 2006, families in Clyde were struck with an unimaginable challenge as children in the town were diagnosed with cancer at an abnormally high rate. Reporter and author Jonathan Walsh covered the story at the time and returns to it in his book “Is My Child Next?” which hits stores this week.

Through the book, Walsh tells the stories of families living in the Clyde cancer cluster where children were mysteriously diagnosed with cancers ranging from leukemia to those affecting the brain and central nervous system. Years of investigation into the cause turned up no solid conclusions.

“When you cover a particular story and it grabs ahold of you and it wouldn’t let go,” says Walsh a multiple Emmy award-winning investigative reporter in Cleveland.

Walsh’s book focuses on the story of Alexa Brown who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2006. She would go on to pass away from that cancer in 2009 at the age of 11. Her parents Wendy and Warren would not stop until they got answers as to what caused the cancers.

Proceeds from the book are being donated to Alexa’s Butterflies Of Hope, a non-profit that provides funding grants to families who have a child being treated for cancer.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.