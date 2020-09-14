Advertisement

Old doors turned into works of art to help people heal

It is a collaboration between the Adrian Center for the Arts and Hospice of Lenawee
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In “The Power of Passage,” 27 old doors were given new life as works of art that tell the stories of those who are no longer with us. The inspiration art exhibit just opened in Adrian and features work by local artists.

The project is a collaboration between the Adrian Center for the Arts and Hospice of Lenawee. The doors include everything from images of the people they honor to favorite hobbies, places, and pets as well to poems.

Pi Benio is the program director at ACA and the mind behind the idea. Pi spent a couple of years tracking down old doors and says they are the perfect canvas to use for this project.

“If you think about moving from this world to another, you are making a change both physically and spiritually," explains Benio. "So it is going through a threshold. A door is a perfect symbol for a threshold. Their person lives again, is remembered, is real, was here. It is so easy to put people who have died in the abstract, and this changes that.”

The exhibit has also helped people cope with the grief they feel for someone who meant so much.

“Grief does not have a time frame, that loss will go with us for the rest of our lives. So to be able to have something that symbolizes the person, that shows they mattered that they lived, and had a story is so powerful,” says Sharon VanTuyle from Hospice of Lenawee.

“When I first saw it, It took my breath away,” says Pam Fisher, whose husband Pete died six years ago. She says she didn’t know what to expect from the project at first, but she loves everything about it. “I cried. I looked at it and said that’s my husband.”

The exhibit is free and open to everyone. It is on the grounds of the Adrian Center for the Arts. You can visit any day between now and Sunday during daylight hours.

To learn more get connected to adriancenterforthearts.org.

