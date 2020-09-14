Advertisement

Resources available as moratorium on utility bills ends

(WDTV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the moratorium on utility shutoffs ends Tuesday, customers are being encouraged to contact their providers if they are having trouble paying their bills.

Toledo Edison customers can follow this link to contact the electric provider. The link will help customers enroll in payment plans or bill assistance programs. Customers who have lost income during this crisis may be eligible for assistance that was unavailable to them before.

