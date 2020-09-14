Advertisement

Schools now required to track and submit positive COVID-19 cases

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine mandated the new rule on September 8th
Schools across the state are now required to submit active COVID cases to the Ohio Department of Health.
By Christina Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools all across Ohio are now required to track and report positive COVID-19 cases. Governor Mike DeWine rolled out the order on September 3, requiring all districts to appoint a “COVID Coordinator." Starting on September 8th, districts were asked to begin tracking all positive cases of the virus. Many school districts were already doing this but now the data is heading to the state and will give the public an idea of what is happening inside school buildings.

Under the ruling, school districts must report positive cases of COVID-19 to the local county health department. The health department then compiles the data and will submit it to the Ohio Department of Health each Tuesday. The data will then be made public and published on the Ohio coronavirus website every Thursday.

School districts are required to take part, even if learning is happening remotely. In Maumee City Schools, the Assistant Superintendent is responsible for tracking cases. The district just started fall classes and for the next few weeks will teach students virtually.

“We’ve encouraged all of our parents to call in and let us know if they become aware of a COVID positive case with their student,” says Dr. Todd Cramer, Superintendent of Maumee City Schools.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cramer says the district was already informing parents of any potential cases due to students still taking part in activities and sports. As of Monday, September 14, the district did not have any reports of students with a current positive COVID-19 test. Two staff members are in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Maumee Schools plans to bring students back inside of the building full time, 5 days a week, starting on October 1st.

