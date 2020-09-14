Advertisement

September 14th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Cooler Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with a high in the low 70s. Tonight will bring the coolest weather in 3.5 months. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with a high in the middle 70s. Wednesday will bring a high near 80. There is a slim chance of a shower on Thursday, but late week into the weekend will be much cooler with sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

