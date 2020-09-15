Childhood cancer survivor now fighting rare lung disease

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Cody Wood was just 17-months-old when he was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer called neuroblastoma in March of 2010. The disease was already far progressed but after over a year of fighting and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, Cody beat cancer in June 2011.

Nine years later, in July of 2020, another battle began for Cody. The 11-year-old woke up his mother, Shannon, in the middle of the night. Suddenly, he wasn’t feeling well and was having trouble breathing. His family was terrified this was a cancer relapse, or possibly COVID-19.

After a visit to the University of Michigan’s Motts Children’s Hospital, Cody was diagnosed with a whole different enemy. Pediatric Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a disease so rare his doctors had never seen a case, let alone one so progressed in a child.

Two months later, Cody requires an oxygen machine day and night and needs a wheelchair to make his way around without getting too winded. Doctors have concluded he will need a lung transplant, and possibly a heart transplant.

Cody’s aunt, Stephanie Wood, has since resurrected the family’s Facebook Page ‘Team Cody Strong’ to keep up with Cody’s battle with the disease and spread the word about upcoming fundraisers, which includes a raffle drawing for a stocked Yeti cooler on Cody’s birthday on October 10th.

