Court rules Ohio counties can have more than one ballot dropbox

Lucas county is ordering a larger secure ballot box for the November election in anticipation of an increase in absentee voting.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Franklin County Common Pleas Court has ruled counties have the right and ability to place multiple ballot drop boxes in their areas, contradicting a directive sent by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in August.

In reversing LaRose’s directive, the ruling from Judge Richard A. Frye brings up three unique circumstances affecting the 2020 election -- the coronavirus pandemic, delay of U.S. Mail delivery, and there being no statutory ruling previous to this.

The court said LaRose’s directive restricting the number and location of drop boxes was “arbitrary and unreasonable,” and lacked legal backing.

The Ohio Democratic Party had filed a lawsuit against LaRose over this his directive that prohibited counties from adding secure drop boxes anywhere but the election board.

In response, the Ohio Republican Party accuses the Ohio Democratic Party of colluding with Judge Frye.

“The role of a judge is to be impartial, yet the judge in question parroted his party’s talking points in his ruling,” a press release from ORP said. “The law was clear in stating the legality of having one ballot drop box per county. The judge’s interpretation of this law due to his partisan affiliation is a blatant obstruction of his judicial responsibility.”

